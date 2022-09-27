All set for three T20Is against England in Lahore

LAHORE: All is set to host the remaining three matches of seven-match T20I home series against England at Gaddafi stadium on September 28, 30 and October 2 after 17 years hiatus.

The first leg of the home series, comprising four matches, was played in Karachi, with each side bagging two wins to level the series so far. The painting work and preparation of both main wickets and practice wickets have been completed at the stadium while cleaning is underway. Both Pakistan and England teams flew to Lahore on Monday after playing all four matches of the first leg in Karachi. The teams are scheduled to participate in practice matches on Tuesday (today).

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the residential place where the teams have been boarding, routes, Qaddafi Stadium and its surrounding areas. Heavy deployment of contingents would be made on the route of the teams during their movement from hotel to stadium during practice sessions and matches. Three layers security checking mechanism has been devised for the players, officials and the citizens.

Capital City Police Chief Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that about 8,000 police officers and officials would perform security duty during the stay of both the cricket teams in Lahore and schedule practice sessions and matches.

The CCPO said that Lahore Police has played important role for the revival of cricket events in the city. Lahore Police had complete support of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, district administration, PCB and law enforcement agencies to ensure security so that citizens could enjoy these matches in peaceful atmosphere. Police would also monitor all the activities on routes and surrounding areas during movement of teams through the CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

