AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 77.60 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.54%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.54%)
EFERT 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.96%)
EPCL 55.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.47%)
FCCL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
FFL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.52%)
FLYNG 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.56%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
GGL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.82%)
GTECH 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.62%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.5%)
MLCF 28.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4%)
OGDC 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
PAEL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.88%)
PRL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.88%)
TPL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.29%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
TRG 126.90 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (9.49%)
UNITY 23.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.78%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.59%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 86.6 (2.14%)
BR30 15,495 Increased By 511.5 (3.41%)
KSE100 41,152 Increased By 531.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 15,420 Increased By 206.9 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Google’s India policy head Gulati resigns

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2022 06:24pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Google’s head of public policy for India has resigned just five months after taking the job, two sources told Reuters, at a potentially critical time for the U.S. tech giant as it awaits the outcome of at least two antitrust cases in the country.

The reasons for Archana Gulati’s resignation were not immediately clear.

Gulati, who previously worked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s federal think-tank, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Alphabet Inc’s Google also declined to comment.

Google is facing a series of antitrust cases in India and stricter tech-sector regulations.

Google faces pressure in India to help curb illegal lending apps: sources

India’s competition watchdog is looking into Google’s business conduct in the smart TVs market, its Android operating system, as well as its in-app payments system.

The watchdog is close to announcing its decision in at least two antitrust cases against Google, people familiar with the process said.

At Google, Gulati led a team of public policy executives who look at various regulatory implications for the company in India, one of its key growth markets.

She was a long-time Indian government employee, having worked until March 2021 as a joint secretary for digital communications at Modi’s federal think tank, Niti Aayog, a body that is critical to government’s policy making across sectors.

Before that, between 2014 and 2016, she worked as a senior official at the Competition Commission of India, in its Mergers & Acquisitions division, according to her LinkedIn profile.

A number of Indian government officials have been hired by Big Tech companies as they face tighter data and privacy regulation, as well as competition law scrutiny, under Modi’s federal government.

Google Archana Gulati public policy

Comments

1000 characters

Google’s India policy head Gulati resigns

Six Pakistan Army officials martyred in helicopter crash: ISPR

Sentiment-driven: Pakistan's rupee closes with considerable gain against US dollar

Losing streak ends: KSE-100 rises 1.31% on revived sentiment

SHC stops K-Electric from collecting municipal charges through electricity bills

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab resigns after KE stopped from collecting local tax via bills

World economy to slow, ‘paying the price of war’: OECD

Imran Khan demands PM Shehbaz's resignation over audio-leak issue

Iran protests flare for 10th night as tensions grow with West

At least 9 dead, including 5 children, in Russia school shooting

Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

Read more stories