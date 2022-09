SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may fall into a range of $6.59-3/4 to $6.64-1/4 per bushel, as it has broken a support at $6.71-3/4.

The support is identified as the 100% projection level of a wave c, which has a better chance now to travel to $6.56-3/4, as pointed by a rising trendline.

CBOT corn may rise to $6.90-3/4 before falling

Resistance is at $6.76-1/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.81-1/4 to $6.91 range.