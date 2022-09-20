AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.4%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 79.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
EPCL 55.86 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.83%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
GGL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.82%)
GTECH 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
OGDC 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.07%)
PAEL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TPL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
TPLP 20.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.88%)
TREET 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
TRG 117.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.76%)
UNITY 20.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -17.2 (-0.41%)
BR30 15,406 Decreased By -47.8 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,308 Decreased By -212.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 15,496 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may rise to $6.90-3/4 before falling

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2022 12:15pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may rise to $6.90-3/4 per bushel, as it has more or less broken a resistance at $6.79-3/4. A small double-bottom formed around a support of $6.67-1/4. It suggests a target of $6.90-3/4.

The following rise will be driven by a wave B, the second wave of a three-wave cycle from the Sept. 12 high of $6.99-1/2.

The wave B could end around $6.90-3/4, to be then reversed by a downward wave C.

Support is at $6.73, a break below which may open the way towards the $6.62-1/4 to $6.67-1/4 range.

CBOT corn ends almost unchanged

On the daily chart, corn may retest a resistance of $6.88, with a slim chance of breaking above this level and rising more, as the uptrend from $5.61-3/4 may have reversed.

The bearish divergence on RSI also suggests a deep fall rather than a rise.

corn export

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn may rise to $6.90-3/4 before falling

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people

Wheat imports put big strain on forex reserves: ADB

FBR analysing flood impact on revenue collection

Naya Pakistan Certificates: rate of return revised upward

Oil prices little changed on expectations that Fed rate hike will curb demand

Enhancement in limits: SBP makes key amendments to PRs for agri financing

Expert explains reasons behind world’s tepid response to this year’s floods

PM has a plateful of issues to discuss on UNGA sidelines

Shehbaz won’t get anything from US visit: IK

Read more stories