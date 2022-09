Brent oil may revisit its Sept. 23 low of $85.50 per barrel, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

The bounce from this low has been driven by a wave 4, which will be completely reversed by a downward wave 5.

The bounce could also be classified as a pullback towards $87.24, the Sept. 8 low.

Brent oil may rise into $91.66-$92.64 range

Resistance zone is from $86.87 to $87.29, a break above which may lead to a gain into $87.55-$87.97 range.