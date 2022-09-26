AGL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
Pakistan

Six Pakistan Army officials martyred in helicopter crash: ISPR

  • Helicopter crashed near Khost in Harnai, Balochistan
September 26, 2022
Six Pakistan Army officials were martyred after a helicopter crashed near Khost in Harnai, Balochistan on Monday, Aaj News reported.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the airplane was on a flying mission. All six personnel on board including two pilots, embraced martyrdom.

The martyred have been identified as Major Khurram Shahzad, Major Muneeb, Naik Jalil, Subedar Wahid, Sepoy Imran and Sepoy Shoaib.

Pakistan Army helicopter with six onboard goes missing: ISPR

Last month, six Pakistan Army personnel were martyred after their helicopter went missing. In a tweet, Director-General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar (DG ISPR) said debris of the helicopter was found at Moosa Goth, Windar, Lasbela in Balochistan.

"Accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations," the DG ISPR said.

