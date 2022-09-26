Imran Khan forms ‘advisory council’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan has constituted “Chairman’s Advisory Council,” headed by Hamid Khan that will render him advice on “various issues of importance and relevance.”

The 10-member council, an internal party forum, comprises of Hamid Khan as its Chairperson and includes Roof Hassan, Najeeb Haroon, Arshad Dad, Jamal Ansari, Khalid Masood, Saleem Jan, Yakub Izhar, Tasneem Noorani and Bakhtiar Kasuri as its members, according to a party notification issued by the PTI chief.

The council shall start functioning immediately, the notification stated.

