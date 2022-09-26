AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Fazl calls for action against elements behind audio leaks

NNI Published 26 Sep, 2022 06:07am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday, while addressing a press conference in Multan, said that strict action should be taken against the purported audio leaks related to PML-N leadership.

The PDM chief, who is also the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), said that it was not a suitable time for elections.

Maulana Fazl also stressed the need for benefiting from the experience of former finance minister Ishaq Dar. “Imran Khan came to sink the country,” he deplored.

He also added that all four provinces had been affected by the floods. “The federal government has announced Rs70 billion for the flood-hit people,” he stated.

Maulana Fazl remarked that the Transgender Act, passed by the Parliament, was against Islam. “An amendment to the act has been prepared by the experts, and it will be presented in the Parliament soon,” he said.

While answering the questions of reporters, the JUI chief agreed that there was inflation in the country, and he stressed the need for unity to steer the country out of the debt trap.

