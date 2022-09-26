PCB, Faysal Bank team up to promote cricket

LAHORE: In a bid to continue strengthening the cricketing foundations in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has entered into a strategic partnership with Faysal Bank.

This partnership is a continuation of a number of relationships that the PCB has entered into recently, to improve the health of cricket at the grassroots and domestic level, and to identify talent at a very early age. Through this partnership, Faysal Bank will support the PCB Grassroots Cricket Development Program. This program will sponsor both domestic and foreign coaches and world class coaching clinics, which will help to identify and groom young talented cricketers across Pakistan. These coaches will also share with our young cricketers their vast playing and coaching experience and knowledge from around the cricketing world.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “Through this partnership, we will develop a strong grassroots structure to help our up and coming cricketers and bring foreign coaches into our domestic cricket who will impart their vast knowledge and depth about the game.

It is vital to have coaches – who have coached and played around the world – at domestic level as that is where a player is fine-tuned and graduates to the international level. While working on the technical side, these coaches will also develop our domestic cricketers into strong characters by working on the psychological aspects of the game, which will help us in developing cricketers who are ready to rise to the demands of international cricket.”

Faysal Bank President and chief executive Yousaf Hussain said, “Diversity and inclusion is a part of our core ethos, which entails grooming young talent and engagement on a positive and sustainable basis. The intent has always been to further strengthen the infrastructure for opportunities and development of the youth across all segments of society as we have immense talent that remains untapped.”

