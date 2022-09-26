Flood-hit areas of Punjab, Sindh: KSrelief distributes relief goods

ISLAMABAD: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued its relief activities in Pakistan and distributed relief goods in the flood-hit areas of Punjab and Sindh provinces.

Deadly floods, triggered by unusually high monsoon rains, have killed at least 1,606 people and affected 33 million in the country since mid-June. The deluges have destroyed around one million homes, damaged another one million houses and washed away livestock, over 370 bridges and standing crops on four million acres of land across the South Asian country.