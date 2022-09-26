Prices of kitchen items continue to surge in local market

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items like vegetables, pulses, live chicken/meat, farm eggs, flour, and others have touched a new peak in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Vegetable prices are continuing to rise in the local market, as consumers have complained the prices are completely unaffordable and out of their purchasing power, it was revealed during a visit to the local market here in the provincial capital.

Traders and wholesalers attributed the prices have again risen owing to fresh fuel price hike and low supply of the commodities in market and relying maximum on import of food items, like vegetables and fruits and others from Afghanistan.

Tomatoes are being sold at Rs150/- per kg which came down at Rs100/- per kg in the previous week.

Similarly, onion prices were also sky-high as available at Rs100-120/- per kg which was selling at Rs80/- per kg in the last week.

Ginger was available at Rs450/- per kg while garlic was sold at Rs300-320/- per kg and Rs350/- per kg in the local market, the survey noted.

The survey furthermore said peas is being sold at Rs300/- per kilogramme, capsicum at Rs150/- per kg, arvi at Rs120/- per kg, kado at Rs100/- per kg, tori at Rs120/- per kg, potatoes at Rs100/- per kg, bringle at Rs80/- per kg, ladyfinger at Rs120/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs120/- per kg, cabbage at Rs110/- per kg, French beans at Rs150/- per kg, bitter gourd at Rs120/- per kg.

The survey revealed the price of live chicken/meat has increased at Rs280/- per kg against the price Rs265/- per kg in the previous week.

Similarly, the price of a dozen of farm eggs has increased at Rs250/- from Rs220/- per dozen and hen eggs being sold at Rs350/- per dozen.

Butchers have sharpened their knives and charged consumers with self-imposed rates as one-kilogram cow meat is being sold at Rs700/-, and openly defying the official rates.

According to the market-survey, it noted prices of pulses/food grains remained high-side in the local market.

The survey was revealed a good quality (sela) price is being sold Rs280/- per kg while low –quality rice was available at Rs 230-240/- per kg, dal mash at Rs400/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs280/- per kg, dal chilka (black) Rs260/- per kg, dal chilka (green) Rs220/- per kg, moonge at Rs200/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/- per kg, dal channa at Rs260/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs220/240 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs180/200- per kilogramme.

Sugar is being sold at Rs96-100 per kg locally, the survey noted. It added, prices of cooking oil/ghee of all quality and brands remained high in the retail market.

In a visit to wholesale and retail markets in Peshawar, it is witnessed that flour prices remained unchanged. Wholesalers and retailers have attributed the prices would further escalate if the provincial government, food department and authorities concerned couldn’t take immediate notice of the prevailing situation.

According to the survey, Price of a 20-KG fine flour bag has jumped at Rs2100/- and Danedar flour Rs2200/- from Rs 1700-1800/- which was selling in the previous week while other quality flour was available at Rs1900/- and Rs2000.

Similarly, it was further revealed that the price of a 80-KG flour sac has increased at Rs9000/- which was available at Rs8500/- in the previous week.

On the other hand, the bread makers [Naanbais) unilaterally increased the rate of Roti, and started selling at Rs20 with weight of 135 gram against the 150 gram. While talking to this scribe, the ‘Naanbais’ [bread makers] have decreed to observe strike if the prices were not decreased immediately.

