AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘KP-EZDMC attracting foreign, local investment’

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2022 07:27am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) is showing marvelous performance and attracting foreign and local investment and employment generation for the youth of the province.

Since 2018, the company is operating 19 economic zones including two special economic zones and one each export processing zone and economic zone. Out of these 19 zones 9 have been launched during the period of 2018-2022. The zones being operated under the supervision of the company has attracted a huge investment amounting to Rs.338 billion in existing and new economic zones, special economic zones and Export Processing Zone.

According to the data shared by the official and unofficial sources, 1672 industrial units are operating in the existing economic and special economic zones. Before the launch of KP-EZDMC there were only five economic zones in Peshawar, Gadoon, Hattar, Nowshera and Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Nowshera.

The setting up of the 9 new economic zones has attracted both foreign and domestic investors, particularly expat Pakistani. 347 new units are under construction in the new economic zones while 167 sick units have also been revived to provide employment opportunity to the youth of the province.

The investment friendly facilitation extended by the company to investors is restoring the confidence of investors and 363 investors have got allotment of industrial plots in the existing, new and special economic zones. The operation and starting of production by the new industrial units would enhance employment opportunities. Presently, the existing industrial units have employed 101,889 workers with male and female disparity ratio of 91% and 9% respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

foreign investment KP EZDMC local investment

Comments

1000 characters

‘KP-EZDMC attracting foreign, local investment’

Imran Khan forms ‘advisory council’

Imran Khan reacts to purported Shehbaz-Maryam talk

Miftah quits; Dar to take over as finance minister

UN chief to arrange donors’ moot: PM

Govt has offered to trade its financial debts with big states’ climate debts: FM

NOC from existing credit rating agency made mandatory

China’s Communist Party has elected delegates for congress

Gas leakage: MPCL threatens to suspend supply to TPS Guddu

KP Mines & Mineral Department: AGP detects losses of over Rs2.45bn

U.S. warns of catastrophic consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Read more stories