AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Imran Khan telling lies and misguiding people: Marriyum Aurangzeb

BR Web Desk Published September 25, 2022 Updated September 25, 2022 08:45pm
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected PTI Chief Imran Khan's accusations against PML-N leadership, saying "Imran Khan is telling lies and misguiding people", Aaj News reported.

In a video statement, the Information Minister said that the said power plant was imported from India as per the policy of the previous government of PTI.

Marriyum asked Imran Khan to read the decision of the Lahore High Court's Multan bench with regard to the installation of the grid station at a housing society.

She said that the PTI chief is mourning over his compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty, independence, and economy by accepting illegal foreign funding.

Earlier, Imran said that PM Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz’s audio leak proves they can ignore Kashmiris' struggle to illegally import machinery from India for financial gains.

The PTI chief said that Maryam wanted to illegally import machinery from India for his son-in-law’s factory.

"My government cut off all trade ties with India after they abolished Kashmiris' right to self-determination and violated the UN charter. But, this 'imported government' is trying hard to restore ties with India, and are ready to neglect the struggle of Kashmiri people for their gains," he added.

The PTI chief said that the audio leak proves that their only purpose is to hoard money and nothing else. "60% of the cabinet is facing corruption charges, they have derailed the process of accountability by amending the NAB laws," he added.

The PTI Chief said that a criminal silence was seen when America carried out 400 drone attacks in our country and killed innocent people.

Imran Khan reiterated that he would soon his supporters a call to steer the country out of the quagmire.

Imran Khan Marriyum Aurangzeb power plant audio leak

