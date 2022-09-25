Imran Khan telling lies and misguiding people: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected PTI Chief Imran Khan's accusations against PML-N leadership, saying "Imran Khan is telling lies and misguiding people", Aaj News reported.

In a video statement, the Information Minister said that the said power plant was imported from India as per the policy of the previous government of PTI.

Marriyum asked Imran Khan to read the decision of the Lahore High Court's Multan bench with regard to the installation of the grid station at a housing society.

She said that the PTI chief is mourning over his compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty, independence, and economy by accepting illegal foreign funding.

Earlier, Imran said that PM Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz’s audio leak proves they can ignore Kashmiris' struggle to illegally import machinery from India for financial gains.

The PTI chief said that Maryam wanted to illegally import machinery from India for his son-in-law’s factory.

"My government cut off all trade ties with India after they abolished Kashmiris' right to self-determination and violated the UN charter. But, this 'imported government' is trying hard to restore ties with India, and are ready to neglect the struggle of Kashmiri people for their gains," he added.

The PTI chief said that the audio leak proves that their only purpose is to hoard money and nothing else. "60% of the cabinet is facing corruption charges, they have derailed the process of accountability by amending the NAB laws," he added.

The PTI Chief said that a criminal silence was seen when America carried out 400 drone attacks in our country and killed innocent people.

Imran Khan reiterated that he would soon his supporters a call to steer the country out of the quagmire.