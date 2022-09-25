PSMA delegation meets NEPRA chairman

LAHORE: A delegation headed by Mian Ahmed Hassan, Chairman Pakistan Steel Melters Association (PSMA) met Chairman NEPRA, Taseef H Farooqi at NEPRA Head Office to apprise him about the problems faced by Steel Melters with regard to electricity bills. Chairman NEPRA listened to all the complaints and demands presented by the delegation and assured the delegation that all their issues will be resolved soon.

It has been decided in the meeting that such Steel Melters Factories which, due to some compulsion, want to temporarily shut down their furnaces for a period of one month or more, shall apply for temporary disconnection of electricity, after which no MDI will be charged to them during the period of shutdown.

At the end of the meeting, Mian Ahmed Hasan thanked the Chairman NEPRA for his support and expressed his hope that remaining problems of the Industry will also be resolved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022