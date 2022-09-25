Justice Isa asks ‘Who had authorised talks with terrorists?’

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa Saturday questioned who authorised dialogue with the terrorists who have damaged girls’ schools in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court was addressing the participants of two-day (September 23 and 24) 9th International Judicial Conference, organised by the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), under the auspices of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) at the Supreme Court building.

Justice Faez said that according to an international organisation’s report the terrorists damaged several girls’ schools in Swat, which remained closed for five years. He further said; “Now we are holding talks with the same terrorists,” adding; “who had authorised such talks with the terrorists.”

Justice Isa said that failure to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the root cause of our problems. “Our faith teaches us respect for women as it is also commanded in the Quran but we are negotiating with the terrorists,” he added.

He said in view of climate change instead of looking toward the world we need to take practical steps. The poor are contributing to the flood fund.

In the West, people use bicycles, walk, and travel on public transport, adding the federal government instead of giving cars to the judges, bureaucrats, and army officers should spend the money on footpaths and public transport.

To a question by a participant that new research and legal law directorate has been set up in General Headquarters (GHQ) to deal with the constitutional and international issues, and why the Supreme Court is not coordinating with it.

The judge replied; “I did not know that army has undertaken this task, I for one [is] more than ready to render the cooperation and tell them how to operate tanks and artillery.” He further said if they want coordination on constitutional and international issues then they (the GHQ) could invite anyone of us (the SC judges) to talk about these issues.

