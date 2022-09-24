AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Sep 24, 2022
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2022 03:49am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Ghandhara Industries Limited          23-09-2022    11:00
Orient Rental Mod                     23-09-2022    10:00
Calcorp Limited                       23-09-2022    11:00
Biafo Industries Limited              23-09-2022    10:30
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills 
Limited                               23-09-2022    17:30
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills 
Limited                               23-09-2022    18:30
Dewan Farooque Spinning 
Mills Limited                         23-09-2022    19:30
Millat Tractors Limited               23-09-2022    11:30
Dewan Textile Mills Limited           23-09-2022    16:30
Popular Islamic Modaraba              23-09-2022    11:00
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited            23-09-2022    16:00
Hascol Petroleum Limited              23-09-2022    15:00
Citi Pharma Ltd.                      23-09-2022    15:00
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited           23-09-2022    17:00
Kohat Cement Company Limited          24-09-2022    11:00
First UDL Modaraba                    26-09-2022    11:00
Engro Corporation Limited             26-09-2022    15:00
Shezan International Limited          26-09-2022    11;30
Dadex Eternit Limited                 26-09-2022    15:30
Khyber Textile Mills Limited          26-09-2022    10:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited            26-09-2022    15:00
Nimir Resins Limited                  26-09-2022    11:45
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Limited                         26-09-2022    17:00
Ittefaq Iron Industries 
Limited                               26-09-2022    10:00
At-Tahur Limited                      26-09-2022    11:15
Arctic Textile Mills Limited          26-09-2022    11:30
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited        26-09-2022    12:30
TPL Trakker Limited                   26-09-2022    12:00
Sapphire Fibres Limited               26-09-2022    15:00
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited            26-09-2022    10:30
Pakistan Services Limited             26-09-2022    16:00
NetSol Technologies Limited           26-09-2022    15:00
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) 
Limited                               26-09-2022    11:00
786 Investments Limited               26-09-2022    16:00
Shield Corporation Ltd                27-09-2022    11:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited          27-09-2022    09:00
First Credit and Investment 
Bank Limited                          27-09-2022    15:00
Aisha Steel Mills Limited             27-09-2022    15:30
Shadab Textile Mills Limited          27-09-2022    11:30
Hamid Textile Mills Limited           27-09-2022    11:30
First National Equities Ltd           27-09-2022    16:00
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba                              27-09-2022    13:00
Reliance Weaving MIlls Ltd            27-09-2022    12:30
Dewan Automotive Engineering 
Ltd                                   27-09-2022    16:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd             27-09-2022    15:30
Dewan Cement Limited                  27-09-2022    18:30
Dewan Salman Fibre Limited            27-09-2022    17:30
First Capital Investments 
Ltd (Open end)                        27-09-2022    16:00
NBP Fund Management Ltd 
(Open-end Funds)                      27-09-2022    14:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited         28-09-2022    10:00
Blessed Textiles Limited              28-09-2022    11:00
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd         28-09-2022    12:00
AKD Investment Management 
Ltd (Open-end)                        28-09-2022    16:00
Trust Modaraba                        28-09-2022    11:30
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd             28-09-2022    12:00
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd               28-09-2022    13:00
United Brands Limited                 28-09-2022    12:00
Prosperity Weaving MIlls Ltd          28-09-2022    12:30
Treet Corporation Ltd                 28-09-2022    13:00
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd        28-09-2022    14:00
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd        28-09-2022    14:00
Dolmen City REIT                      28-09-2022    11:00
Zephyr Textiles Limited               28-09-2022    12:00
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd     28-09-2022    16:00
Gillette Pakistan Limited             28-09-2022    16:30
Shahtaj Textile Limited               28-09-2022    12:30
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd          28-09-2022    15:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited        28-09-2022    11:00
AN Textile MIlls Limited              28-09-2022    11:00
MIrpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd            28-09-2022    14:00
Image Pakistan Limited                28-09-2022    11:30
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd        28-09-2022    10:30
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited         28-09-2022    12:00
TRG Pakistan Limited                  29-09-2022    18:00
Fateh Industries Ltd                  29-09-2022    09:30
Nishat Chunian LImited                29-09-2022    11:00
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd        29-09-2022    12:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd          29-09-2022    15:30
Security Papers Limited               29-09-2022    10:00
TPL Properties Limited                29-09-2022    16:00
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd             29-09-2022    11:00
First IBL Modaraba                    29-09-2022    11:00
Dawood Equities Limited               29-09-2022    11:00
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd              29-09-2022    10:30
The Organic Meat Company Ltd          29-09-2022    15:00
Al-Abid Silk MIlls Limited            29-09-2022    14:00
Agha Steel Industries Ltd             29-09-2022    11:30
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd           29-09-2022    15:00
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd               29-09-2022    11:00
Waves Corporation Ltd                 29-09-2022    12:30
Thatta Cement Company Ltd             29-09-2022    16:30
Waves Home Appliances Ltd             29-09-2022    11:30
Fateh Sports Wear Limited             29-09-2022    09:00
Gharibwal Cement Ltd                  29-09-2022    15:30
Diamond Industries Ltd                29-09-2022    14:00
Shakarganj Limited                    29-09-2022    11:00
Towellers Limited                     30-09-2022    11:00
International Knitwear Ltd            30-09-2022    11:30
Grays Leasing Limited                 30-09-2022    10:00
GOC (Pak) Limited                     30-09-2022    11:30
Din Textile MIlls Ltd                 30-09-2022    14:30
Punjab Oil Mills Limited              30-09-2022    11:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd             30-09-2022    11:30
Security Leasing Corporation Ltd      30-09-2022    11:00
Saif Textile MIlls Limited            30-09-2022    11:00
Arif Habib Corporation Limited        30-09-2022    15:00
Fecto Cement Limited                  01-10-2022    12:00
Premium Textile MIlls Ltd             04-10-2022    11:00
Olympia Mills Limited                 04-10-2022    11:00
Hafiz Limited                         06-10-2022    11:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited       24-10-2022    14:30
=========================================================

