KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Ghandhara Industries Limited 23-09-2022 11:00 Orient Rental Mod 23-09-2022 10:00 Calcorp Limited 23-09-2022 11:00 Biafo Industries Limited 23-09-2022 10:30 Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited 23-09-2022 17:30 Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Limited 23-09-2022 18:30 Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Limited 23-09-2022 19:30 Millat Tractors Limited 23-09-2022 11:30 Dewan Textile Mills Limited 23-09-2022 16:30 Popular Islamic Modaraba 23-09-2022 11:00 Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 23-09-2022 16:00 Hascol Petroleum Limited 23-09-2022 15:00 Citi Pharma Ltd. 23-09-2022 15:00 Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited 23-09-2022 17:00 Kohat Cement Company Limited 24-09-2022 11:00 First UDL Modaraba 26-09-2022 11:00 Engro Corporation Limited 26-09-2022 15:00 Shezan International Limited 26-09-2022 11;30 Dadex Eternit Limited 26-09-2022 15:30 Khyber Textile Mills Limited 26-09-2022 10:00 Suraj Cotton Mills Limited 26-09-2022 15:00 Nimir Resins Limited 26-09-2022 11:45 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited 26-09-2022 17:00 Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited 26-09-2022 10:00 At-Tahur Limited 26-09-2022 11:15 Arctic Textile Mills Limited 26-09-2022 11:30 Sapphire Textile Mills Limited 26-09-2022 12:30 TPL Trakker Limited 26-09-2022 12:00 Sapphire Fibres Limited 26-09-2022 15:00 Elahi Cotton Mills Limited 26-09-2022 10:30 Pakistan Services Limited 26-09-2022 16:00 NetSol Technologies Limited 26-09-2022 15:00 Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Limited 26-09-2022 11:00 786 Investments Limited 26-09-2022 16:00 Shield Corporation Ltd 27-09-2022 11:00 Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited 27-09-2022 09:00 First Credit and Investment Bank Limited 27-09-2022 15:00 Aisha Steel Mills Limited 27-09-2022 15:30 Shadab Textile Mills Limited 27-09-2022 11:30 Hamid Textile Mills Limited 27-09-2022 11:30 First National Equities Ltd 27-09-2022 16:00 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 27-09-2022 13:00 Reliance Weaving MIlls Ltd 27-09-2022 12:30 Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd 27-09-2022 16:30 Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 27-09-2022 15:30 Dewan Cement Limited 27-09-2022 18:30 Dewan Salman Fibre Limited 27-09-2022 17:30 First Capital Investments Ltd (Open end) 27-09-2022 16:00 NBP Fund Management Ltd (Open-end Funds) 27-09-2022 14:00 Bhanero Textile Mills Limited 28-09-2022 10:00 Blessed Textiles Limited 28-09-2022 11:00 Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 28-09-2022 12:00 AKD Investment Management Ltd (Open-end) 28-09-2022 16:00 Trust Modaraba 28-09-2022 11:30 Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 28-09-2022 12:00 Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 28-09-2022 13:00 United Brands Limited 28-09-2022 12:00 Prosperity Weaving MIlls Ltd 28-09-2022 12:30 Treet Corporation Ltd 28-09-2022 13:00 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 28-09-2022 14:00 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 28-09-2022 14:00 Dolmen City REIT 28-09-2022 11:00 Zephyr Textiles Limited 28-09-2022 12:00 Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 28-09-2022 16:00 Gillette Pakistan Limited 28-09-2022 16:30 Shahtaj Textile Limited 28-09-2022 12:30 Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 28-09-2022 15:00 Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 28-09-2022 11:00 AN Textile MIlls Limited 28-09-2022 11:00 MIrpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 28-09-2022 14:00 Image Pakistan Limited 28-09-2022 11:30 The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd 28-09-2022 10:30 Faisal Spinning Mills Limited 28-09-2022 12:00 TRG Pakistan Limited 29-09-2022 18:00 Fateh Industries Ltd 29-09-2022 09:30 Nishat Chunian LImited 29-09-2022 11:00 Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd 29-09-2022 12:00 Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 29-09-2022 15:30 Security Papers Limited 29-09-2022 10:00 TPL Properties Limited 29-09-2022 16:00 Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 29-09-2022 11:00 First IBL Modaraba 29-09-2022 11:00 Dawood Equities Limited 29-09-2022 11:00 Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd 29-09-2022 10:30 The Organic Meat Company Ltd 29-09-2022 15:00 Al-Abid Silk MIlls Limited 29-09-2022 14:00 Agha Steel Industries Ltd 29-09-2022 11:30 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd 29-09-2022 15:00 Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 29-09-2022 11:00 Waves Corporation Ltd 29-09-2022 12:30 Thatta Cement Company Ltd 29-09-2022 16:30 Waves Home Appliances Ltd 29-09-2022 11:30 Fateh Sports Wear Limited 29-09-2022 09:00 Gharibwal Cement Ltd 29-09-2022 15:30 Diamond Industries Ltd 29-09-2022 14:00 Shakarganj Limited 29-09-2022 11:00 Towellers Limited 30-09-2022 11:00 International Knitwear Ltd 30-09-2022 11:30 Grays Leasing Limited 30-09-2022 10:00 GOC (Pak) Limited 30-09-2022 11:30 Din Textile MIlls Ltd 30-09-2022 14:30 Punjab Oil Mills Limited 30-09-2022 11:30 Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 30-09-2022 11:30 Security Leasing Corporation Ltd 30-09-2022 11:00 Saif Textile MIlls Limited 30-09-2022 11:00 Arif Habib Corporation Limited 30-09-2022 15:00 Fecto Cement Limited 01-10-2022 12:00 Premium Textile MIlls Ltd 04-10-2022 11:00 Olympia Mills Limited 04-10-2022 11:00 Hafiz Limited 06-10-2022 11:30 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 24-10-2022 14:30 