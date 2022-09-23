Security forces kill two terrorists in Lakki Marwat

Pakistan Army troops killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in district Lakki Marwat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

“Army troops observed and engaged terrorists' movement in general area Sheikh Badin Mountains, Lakki Marwat. During the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in target killings and terrorist activities against security forces.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after terrorists launched a cross-border attack from Afghanistan on troops stationed in the general area Dwatoi, North Waziristan District.

The soldier was identified as 34-year-old Sepoy Nazar Muhammad, a resident of Jaffarabad. "Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in the general area," a statement by the ISPR said, adding that Pakistani troops responded in a "befitting manner".

"As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties," the statement said.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that Afghan Government will not allow the conduct of such activities in future."

It said that Pakistan Army was determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism, emphasizing that the sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen the resolve of troops.