Soldier martyred in cross-border firing from Afghanistan: ISPR

  • Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists and expects the interim Afghan government will not allow such activities in the future, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published 20 Sep, 2022 04:55pm
A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after terrorists launched a cross-border attack from Afghanistan on the Pakistan troops stationed in the general area Dwatoi, North Waziristan District, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

The soldier was identified as 34-year-old Sepoy Nazar Muhammad, a resident of Jaffarabad.

"Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in the general area," a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, adding that Pakistani troops responded in a "befitting manner".

"As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties," the statement said.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that Afghan Government will not allow the conduct of such activities in future."

It said that Pakistan Army was determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism, emphasizing that the sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen the resolve of troops.

