AGL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.77%)
ANL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
AVN 76.31 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.63%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 77.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
EPCL 55.67 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.83%)
FCCL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
GGGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.6%)
MLCF 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
OGDC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
PRL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 123.75 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.04%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
WAVES 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
BR100 4,088 Decreased By -7.3 (-0.18%)
BR30 15,289 Increased By 62.2 (0.41%)
KSE100 40,880 Decreased By -48.4 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,353 Decreased By -2.5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia central bank says no plans for capital controls, ringgit re-pegging

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2022 10:51am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will not resort to capital controls or re-pegging the ringgit, and the currency’s level will continue to be determined by the market, the central bank said on Friday.

The ringgit has dropped nearly 9% this year, and hit a fresh 24-year low this week.

Asian FX subdued ahead of expected Fed rate hike, shares rebound

“Rather than resorting to capital controls or re-pegging of the ringgit, the policy priority now is to sustain economic growth in an environment of price stability and to further strengthen domestic economic fundamentals through structural reforms,” Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said in a statement.

“This will provide a more enduring support for the ringgit,” she added.

The central bank also said it will continue to closely monitor and ensure orderly financial market conditions amid the strengthening of the US dollar.

ringgit Malaysia central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia central bank says no plans for capital controls, ringgit re-pegging

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee hovers at 239-240 level against US dollar

World Bank confirms fears of growing food insecurity

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

Flood victims: PM directs distribution of Rs45bn from BISP funds

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

July LSMI output slumps 16.5pc MoM, 1.4pc YoY

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

Tobacco: new excise regime unveiled

Filled with remorse, IK says sorry in woman judge case

CJP advises PTI to return to NA

Read more stories