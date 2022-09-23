Flood victims: PM directs distribution of Rs45bn from BISP funds

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has directed the authorities to ensure distribution of Rs 45 billion from Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) funds in next 10 days amongst flood victims in addition to the already distributed Rs 25 billion and intimate further progress on registration of beneficiaries.

He gave these instructions while chairing a meeting on September 21, 2022 via Zoom.

He directed that Minister, Secretary, Power Division and Secretary Establishment Division to hold meeting with Chief Secretaries of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab to provide possible administrative and logical support to inundated districts by deputing officers with experience in administration, IT personnel and health officials to assist in efficient handling of relief and rehabilitation activities in flood-affected areas.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives will update on distribution of two million food packets in flood affected districts all over the country especially Sindh and Balochistan.

He shall also update on outcome of meeting between Chief Minister Sindh, Minister for National Food Security and Research and Managing Director Passco. In the wake of Rs 3 billion released earlier and Rs 5 billion to be released immediately, NDMA will provide progress update on procurement of food items especially baby milk and nutritional supplements to feeding mothers and their babies to prevent them from disease onslaught in flood affected areas.

Bilal Azhar Kayani, in consultation with Minister for PD&SI will arrange meeting of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq with Dairy Association, Pharmaceutical companies/industrialists/business community from Punjab to seek their possible assistance in provision of baby food, infant milk, nutritional supplements and essential medicines such as Panadol for relief camps.

Minister for Health in consultation with Minister for Finance and Revenue shall explore the possibility of reducing taxes on essential medicines to ensure their adequate supply/availability in market for timely response and prevention of disease outbreak in floods-affected areas.

