Saudi ambassador praises role of Pakistanis working in Kingdom

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of KSA appreciated the role/contribution of nearly 2.7 million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia in different spheres/sectors.

Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in collaboration with The Centaurus Mall, Islamabad has organised a two-day exhibition to commemorate the 92nd National Day of Saudi Arabia.

On this auspicious occasion, he reiterated to further augment the bond between both nations. He stated that we will continue to enhance the bilateral trade with Saudi Arabia which stood at $1.871 billion in 2017-18 with exports amounting to $170 million and imports at $1.7 billion. Since 1971, Pakistanis have contributed toward building the Kingdom’s infrastructure.

Also present on the occasion, the Federal Minster for Interior, Rana Sanaullah, highlighted the degree of respect the Pakistanis possesses towards Khadmain Harmain Sharifain.

He added that the present government is fully committed to strengthening the friendly relationship between the two great nations.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO Centaurus Mall hosted Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to celebrate the everlasting friendship between the two brotherly countries.

Sardar Yasir highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. He further added that Pakistan accords great importance to friendly ties and the warmth existing between both countries. He mentioned that KSA has significantly contributed to the economic growth, health and education sectors of Pakistan.

Sardar Yasir pointed out that over the years, the two countries have succeeded in developing a unique synergy for mutual development.

Saudi Arabia is home to the largest number of Pakistani expatriates in the region who are contributing significantly in the form of remittances, they remit nearly $6 billion from Saudi Arabia every year.

