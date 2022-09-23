AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
FPCCI urges SNGPL to resolve problem of low gas pressure

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2022
LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Thursday urged the Sui Northern Gas Pipe Line Limited (SNGPL) to resolve the issue of low gas pressure to the industry as it has reduced industrial production.

He said that the business people are in an arduous state in the current worst economic situation. SNGPL should give the industry priority in the supply of gas and resolve industry advance billing issues immediately. Business conditions in the country are not favourable, and the cost of doing business is increasing gradually.

Nadeem Qureshi expressed these views during the visit of the Managing Director of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Syed Ali Javed Hamdani, to FPCCI Regional Office Lahore to discuss the concerns of the business community.

During the meeting, Syed Ali Javed Hamdani instructed the concerned officers about the solution to the problems of different business people.

Nadeem said that low gas pressure is like non-provision of gas. It hurts the industry badly; therefore, the authorities should take all steps to keep the industrial wheel on the run.

He said that when the country struggles to achieve the export target, the unavailability of gas to the industrial sector will play a devastating role. How the government would be able to collect revenues to run its day-to-day affairs when the industrial wheel is coming to a halt, he added.

Qureshi added that all government institutions, including SNGPL, should take positive steps to create a conducive environment for business in the country.

Speaking on occasion, Syed Ali Javed Hamdani said that the gas crisis is the problem of the whole world at this time; we cannot separate ourselves from the world. Gas in the country is constantly decreasing; industries should transfer from gas to electricity.

He said that a suitable mechanism would be made in consultation with the SNGPL board regarding the advanced billing issues of industries.

The meeting was also attended by Vice President FPCCI Riffat Malik, Coordinator Muhammad Ali Mian, Convener Committee for ‘Gas’ Shafiq Ahmed Butt, Senior GM Business Development Jawad Saleem, Senior GM Distribution Tayyab Faisal, GM Business Development Wajiha Anwar and others.

FPCCI industrial production SNGPL business community low gas pressure

