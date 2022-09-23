Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Lakson Investments Ltd
(Open-end Funds) 22-09-2022 17:00
Pioneer Cement Limited 22-09-2022 11:30
Murree Brewery Company Limited 22-09-2022 11:30
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Limited 22-09-2022 12:30
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited 22-09-2022 14:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited 22-09-2022 10:30
Kohinoor Mills Limited 22-09-2022 12:30
Habib Bank Limited 22-09-2022 14:00
Orient Rental Mod 23-09-2022 10:00
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited 23-09-2022 17:00
Biafo Industries Limited 23-09-2022 10:30
Calcorp Limited 23-09-2022 11:00
Ghandhara Industries Limited 23-09-2022 11:00
Hascol Petroleum Limited 23-09-2022 15:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba 23-09-2022 11:00
Citi Pharma Ltd. 23-09-2022 15:00
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 23-09-2022 16:00
Dewan Textile Mills Limited 23-09-2022 16:30
Millat Tractors Limited 23-09-2022 11:30
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Limited 23-09-2022 19:30
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills
Limited 23-09-2022 18:30
Dewan Mushtaq Textile
Mills Limited 23-09-2022 17:30
Kohat Cement Company Limited 24-09-2022 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods
Limited 24-09-2022 14:30
Sapphire Fibres Limited 26-09-2022 15:00
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited 26-09-2022 10:30
Pakistan Services Limited 26-09-2022 16:00
NetSol Technologies Limited 26-09-2022 15:00
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Limited 26-09-2022 11:00
786 Investments Limited 26-09-2022 16:00
Engro Corporation Limited 26-09-2022 15:00
First UDL Modaraba 26-09-2022 11:00
Arctic Textile Mills Limited 26-09-2022 11:30
At-Tahur Limited 26-09-2022 11:15
Shezan International Limited 26-09-2022 11;30
Dadex Eternit Limited 26-09-2022 15:30
Khyber Textile Mills Limited 26-09-2022 10:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited 26-09-2022 15:00
Nimir Resins Limited 26-09-2022 11:45
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Limited 26-09-2022 17:00
Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited 26-09-2022 10:00
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited 26-09-2022 12:30
TPL Trakker Limited 26-09-2022 12:00
Shield Corporation Ltd 27-09-2022 11:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited 27-09-2022 09:00
First Credit and Investment
Bank Limited 27-09-2022 15:00
Aisha Steel Mills Limited 27-09-2022 15:30
Shadab Textile Mills Limited 27-09-2022 11:30
Hamid Textile Mills Limited 27-09-2022 11:30
First National Equities Ltd 27-09-2022 16:00
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba 27-09-2022 13:00
Reliance Weaving MIlls Ltd 27-09-2022 12:30
Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd 27-09-2022 16:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 27-09-2022 15:30
Dewan Cement Limited 27-09-2022 18:30
Dewan Salman Fibre Limited 27-09-2022 17:30
First Capital Investments
Ltd (Open end) 27-09-2022 16:00
NBP Fund Management Ltd
(Open-end Funds) 27-09-2022 14:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited 28-09-2022 10:00
Blessed Textiles Limited 28-09-2022 11:00
AKD Investment Management
Ltd (Open-end) 28-09-2022 16:00
Trust Modaraba 28-09-2022 11:30
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 28-09-2022 12:00
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 28-09-2022 13:00
United Brands Limited 28-09-2022 12:00
Prosperity Weaving MIlls Ltd 28-09-2022 12:30
Treet Corporation Ltd 28-09-2022 13:00
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 28-09-2022 14:00
Dolmen City REIT 28-09-2022 11:00
Zephyr Textiles Limited 28-09-2022 12:00
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 28-09-2022 16:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited 28-09-2022 12:00
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd 28-09-2022 10:30
Image Pakistan Limited 28-09-2022 11:30
MIrpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 28-09-2022 14:00
AN Textile MIlls Limited 28-09-2022 11:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 28-09-2022 11:00
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 28-09-2022 15:00
Shahtaj Textile Limited 28-09-2022 12:30
Gillette Pakistan Limited 28-09-2022 16:30
Fateh Sports Wear Limited 29-09-2022 09:00
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 29-09-2022 11:00
Fateh Industries Ltd 29-09-2022 09:30
Dawood Equities Limited 29-09-2022 11:00
The Organic Meat Company Ltd 29-09-2022 15:00
TPL Properties Limited 29-09-2022 16:00
Security Papers Limited 29-09-2022 10:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 30-09-2022 11:30
International Knitwear Ltd 30-09-2022 11:30
Towellers Limited 30-09-2022 11:00
Premium Textile MIlls Ltd 04-10-2022 11:00
Olympia Mills Limited 04-10-2022 11:00
Hafiz Limited 06-10-2022 11:30
=========================================================
