WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 22, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 21-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 19-Sep-22 16-Sep-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.109911 0.110172 0.1101 0.110078
Euro 0.767872 0.771104 0.771954 0.769142
Japanese yen 0.005394 0.0053912 0.005403
U.K. pound 0.879184 0.883341 0.881414
U.S. dollar 0.775158 0.772185 0.772727 0.772696
Algerian dinar 0.00551 0.005505
Australian dollar 0.516798 0.518908 0.517263 0.517861
Botswana pula 0.058912 0.0589177 0.058882 0.059034
Brazilian real 0.149974 0.149362 0.147577 0.146134
Brunei dollar 0.549134 0.548973 0.549085 0.548478
Canadian dollar 0.578606 0.578632 0.581522
Chilean peso 0.000835 0.000837
Czech koruna 0.031168 0.0313973 0.031514 0.031403
Danish krone 0.103258 0.103688 0.103796 0.103426
Indian rupee 0.009699 0.0096913 0.0097 0.009681
Israeli New Shekel 0.223775 0.224538 0.224044 0.22436
Korean won 0.000558 0.0005555 0.000554 0.000554
Kuwaiti dinar 2.51023 2.50303 2.50398
Malaysian ringgit 0.169767 0.169562 0.169998
Mauritian rupee 0.017364 0.0172029 0.017185 0.017239
Mexican peso 0.038753 0.0386093 0.038647
New Zealand dollar 0.456956 0.458678 0.462091 0.460488
Norwegian krone 0.074654 0.0750612 0.075074 0.075417
Omani rial 2.01602 2.00828 2.00969
Peruvian sol 0.199065 0.199171 0.200085 0.199405
Philippine peso 0.0135 0.0134614 0.013471 0.013539
Polish zloty 0.161764 0.163883 0.163523 0.163071
Qatari riyal 0.212955 0.212139 0.212288
Russian ruble 0.012735 0.0128664 0.012843 0.012872
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.206709 0.205916 0.206061
Singapore dollar 0.549134 0.548973 0.549085 0.548478
South African rand 0.043909 0.043719 0.044034
Swedish krona 0.070622 0.0718633 0.071438 0.071877
Swiss franc 0.804148 0.799777 0.800173 0.803636
Thai baht 0.020868 0.0209106 0.02092 0.020878
Trinidadian dollar 0.114362 0.113977 0.114253
U.A.E. dirham 0.211071 0.210261 0.210409
Uruguayan peso 0.018981 0.0188609 0.018855 0.018855
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments