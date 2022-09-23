WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 22, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 21-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 19-Sep-22 16-Sep-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.109911 0.110172 0.1101 0.110078 Euro 0.767872 0.771104 0.771954 0.769142 Japanese yen 0.005394 0.0053912 0.005403 U.K. pound 0.879184 0.883341 0.881414 U.S. dollar 0.775158 0.772185 0.772727 0.772696 Algerian dinar 0.00551 0.005505 Australian dollar 0.516798 0.518908 0.517263 0.517861 Botswana pula 0.058912 0.0589177 0.058882 0.059034 Brazilian real 0.149974 0.149362 0.147577 0.146134 Brunei dollar 0.549134 0.548973 0.549085 0.548478 Canadian dollar 0.578606 0.578632 0.581522 Chilean peso 0.000835 0.000837 Czech koruna 0.031168 0.0313973 0.031514 0.031403 Danish krone 0.103258 0.103688 0.103796 0.103426 Indian rupee 0.009699 0.0096913 0.0097 0.009681 Israeli New Shekel 0.223775 0.224538 0.224044 0.22436 Korean won 0.000558 0.0005555 0.000554 0.000554 Kuwaiti dinar 2.51023 2.50303 2.50398 Malaysian ringgit 0.169767 0.169562 0.169998 Mauritian rupee 0.017364 0.0172029 0.017185 0.017239 Mexican peso 0.038753 0.0386093 0.038647 New Zealand dollar 0.456956 0.458678 0.462091 0.460488 Norwegian krone 0.074654 0.0750612 0.075074 0.075417 Omani rial 2.01602 2.00828 2.00969 Peruvian sol 0.199065 0.199171 0.200085 0.199405 Philippine peso 0.0135 0.0134614 0.013471 0.013539 Polish zloty 0.161764 0.163883 0.163523 0.163071 Qatari riyal 0.212955 0.212139 0.212288 Russian ruble 0.012735 0.0128664 0.012843 0.012872 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.206709 0.205916 0.206061 Singapore dollar 0.549134 0.548973 0.549085 0.548478 South African rand 0.043909 0.043719 0.044034 Swedish krona 0.070622 0.0718633 0.071438 0.071877 Swiss franc 0.804148 0.799777 0.800173 0.803636 Thai baht 0.020868 0.0209106 0.02092 0.020878 Trinidadian dollar 0.114362 0.113977 0.114253 U.A.E. dirham 0.211071 0.210261 0.210409 Uruguayan peso 0.018981 0.0188609 0.018855 0.018855 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

