AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
AVN 75.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.42%)
EFERT 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.65%)
EPCL 55.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.52%)
FCCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
GGGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
GTECH 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
MLCF 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
OGDC 74.00 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (4.05%)
PAEL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.97%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.88%)
TRG 120.10 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.17%)
UNITY 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.36%)
WAVES 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 10.4 (0.25%)
BR30 15,226 Increased By 229.2 (1.53%)
KSE100 40,928 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,356 Increased By 18.8 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ADB approves $100mn results-based loan for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s health sector

BR Web Desk Published 22 Sep, 2022 03:17pm
Follow us

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $100 million results-based loan to help strengthen secondary health care in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, said the global lender in a statement released on Thursday.

The programme will help improve the delivery of health services at secondary hospitals by modernising infrastructure and equipment; ensuring clinical protocols, standards, and guidelines are implemented; and improving human resources planning and medicine supply chain management, the ADB said.

“While the coronavirus placed an enormous strain on essential health services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and across the country, Pakistan now faces unprecedented flooding exacerbating the risk of waterborne diseases,” ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov was quoted as saying.

“This programme will make a key contribution to improving the quality of secondary hospital services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. And while it was conceived before the monsoon, it will also help people physically injured by the floods and support efforts to control the spread of infectious diseases.”

The ADB added that the provincial health sector faces significant challenges including outdated secondary health care facilities and equipment, and inadequate quality assurance standards and processes.

“ADB’s assistance will help sustain health reforms started by the provincial government and strengthen the resilience of the health systems to future pandemics,” said ADB Senior Health Specialist for Central and West Asia Hiddo Huitzing.

“It will benefit an estimated 38 million people, including women in need of maternal health care services, and will also create jobs in the health sector.”

The development comes as record monsoon rains in south and southwest Pakistan and glacial melt in northern areas triggered flooding that has impacted nearly 33 million people in the South Asian nation of 220 million, sweeping away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock in damages estimated at $30 billion.

In response to the floods, the ADB said it was preparing a significant response package to support people, livelihoods, and infrastructure immediately and in the long-term. The bank has already approved a $3 million grant to fund the immediate purchase of relief goods such as food supplies and tents.

On Wednesday, the international creditor in its report forecasted Pakistan’s economic growth to slow down to 3.5% in the ongoing fiscal year (FY2023) amid devastating floods, policy tightening, and critical efforts to tackle sizable fiscal and external imbalances.

ADB Asian Development Bank healthcare ADB Pakistan ADB loan Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa ADB Outlook Floods in Pakistan floods in pak

Comments

1000 characters

ADB approves $100mn results-based loan for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s health sector

EU Commission president pledges more humanitarian aid for flood-hit Pakistan

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee seen largely stable against US dollar

Net FDI falls over 26% in first two months of FY23

China’s position on Ukraine to stay ‘objective’ and ‘fair’: Wang Yi

Oil rises on rebounding Chinese demand, geopolitical risks

Iran curbs internet access as protests claim 11 lives

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

PM apprises IMF, World Bank heads of scale of monsoon mayhem

Read more stories