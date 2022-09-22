AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.58%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
AVN 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.4%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.83%)
EFERT 76.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.77%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.44%)
FCCL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
FFL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.64%)
FLYNG 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.97%)
GTECH 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.02%)
HUMNL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.49%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.57%)
MLCF 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.68%)
OGDC 72.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.41%)
PAEL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
PRL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.16%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.35%)
TPL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.69%)
TRG 115.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
WAVES 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -44.8 (-1.1%)
BR30 14,905 Decreased By -92.2 (-0.62%)
KSE100 40,507 Decreased By -458.6 (-1.12%)
KSE30 15,177 Decreased By -160.3 (-1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Houghton not planning to end England career with World Cup on horizon

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 01:38pm
Follow us

England defender Steph Houghton said she was frustrated to miss the Women’s European Championship but the 34-year-old has no plans to call time on her international career ahead of the World Cup in 2023.

Houghton, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in September 2021 and later underwent surgery, was left out of Sarina Wiegman’s squad that went on to win the Euros in front of their home fans after beating Germany in the final in July.

Houghton returned to action for Manchester City this season and said it was too soon to follow club and country team mates Jill Scott and Ellen White into retirement.

Scott and White announced they were hanging up their boots in August after helping England win the Euros.

“I really don’t want to end my England career with an injury,” she wrote in The Players Tribune on Wednesday.

“I know Jill and Ellen have gone out on a high and it was the right moment for them, but I’m just not ready to close that chapter yet.

PSB asked to start inter-school sports competition

“That said, I know I’ve got to be realistic, and there will be conversations with Sarina over the next few months. We’ll see what happens next, but right now, I’m just determined to enjoy every moment.”

The World Cup will be played in July-August in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Steph Houghton

Comments

1000 characters

Houghton not planning to end England career with World Cup on horizon

PM apprises IMF, World Bank heads of scale of monsoon mayhem

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee seen largely stable against US dollar

Net FDI falls over 26% in first two months of FY23

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Oil rises on rebounding Chinese demand, geopolitical risks

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Read more stories