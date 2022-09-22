AGL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.9%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
AVN 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.42%)
EFERT 77.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.63%)
EPCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
FFL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
FLYNG 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.3%)
GTECH 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
KEL 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.05%)
OGDC 71.90 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.1%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.19%)
TPL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
TPLP 19.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.57%)
TREET 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.18%)
TRG 116.15 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.71%)
UNITY 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
WAVES 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,061 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.57%)
BR30 14,964 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.22%)
KSE100 40,716 Decreased By -249.5 (-0.61%)
KSE30 15,238 Decreased By -99 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee tipped to fall further after reaching record low, RBI key

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 11:22am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to fall further after hitting a record low to the dollar on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve hinted at more aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation.

The rupee opened at a record low of 80.2850 per US dollar, down from 79.9750 in the previous session.

The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points, in line with expectations. More importantly, it hinted that more hikes were coming and that rates would stay elevated until 2024.

Asian currencies opened weaker, with the Chinese yuan slipping below 7.10 to the dollar. “After the hawkish Fed Reserve commentary, the rupee is (set to fall)”, said Anil Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

“The intervention from the central bank will remain crucial and they are expected to be present through the day. However, they may allow a closing for the pair above 80 today.” Samir Lodha, managing director at QuantArt Market Solutions, reckoned that more losses were in store for the rupee if the RBI decides to step back.

Indian Rupee seen lower as Fed rate-decision jitters boost dollar

“Once RBI allows INR to trade beyond 80 on a consistent basis, I expect rupee to head towards 82.0 in a couple of months on account of the trade deficit and due to global recession and money supply tightening,” Lodha said.

It is possible that “rupee will depreciate further with RBI intervention to control it whenever required,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner at Rockfor Fincap. However, any possible intervention by RBI may be less aggressive this time, said Arnob Biswas, head FX at SMC Global Securities. “RBI may not be aggressive considering the hawkish side of Fed.

On top of that substantial drop in net liquidity in the system may warrant to do so,“ Biswas said. Dilip Parmar, research analyst at HDFC Securities, said that “even if the RBI steps in, it will be a temporary support and it cannot change the direction.”

Meanwhile, Kunal Sodhani, vice president, global trading center at Sinhan Bank, said “a lot of option sellers may trigger stop losses” “Needless to say though, it remains quite important to see how RBI action continues from here,” Sodhani said.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee tipped to fall further after reaching record low, RBI key

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee seen largely stable against US dollar

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Biden urges world community to help Pakistan

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Oil rises as supply fears overtake recession worries

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories