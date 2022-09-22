AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.58%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
AVN 74.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.24%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.83%)
EFERT 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.79%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.44%)
FCCL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
FFL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.64%)
FLYNG 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
GTECH 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.02%)
HUMNL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.49%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.57%)
MLCF 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.68%)
OGDC 72.29 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.65%)
PAEL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
PRL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.41%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.35%)
TPL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.69%)
TRG 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.4%)
UNITY 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
WAVES 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -44.7 (-1.09%)
BR30 14,906 Decreased By -91.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By -450.3 (-1.1%)
KSE30 15,181 Decreased By -156.1 (-1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises on rebounding Chinese demand, geopolitical risks

Reuters Published September 22, 2022 Updated September 22, 2022 01:29pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil rose on Thursday after sliding 1% in the previous session on the prospect of higher Chinese demand and geopolitical risks.

Brent crude futures were up $1.09, or 1.21%, to $90.92 per barrel at 0815 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.11, or 1.34%, at $84.05, Crude oil demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer, is rebounding, having been dampened by strict COVID-19 restrictions.

At least three Chinese state oil refineries and a privately run mega refiner are considering increasing runs by up to 10% in October from September, eyeing stronger demand and a possible surge in fourth-quarter fuel exports, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Meanwhile, Russia pushed ahead on Thursday with its biggest conscription since World War Two, raising concerns an escalation of the war in Ukraine could further hurt supply.

“[Russian President Vladimir Putin’s] frequent irrational actions and reactions are what will keep the market volatile and violent on occasions,” said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Keeping a cap on prices, the market is awaiting a Bank of England decision at 1200 GMT where a rise of at least half a percentage points in interest rates is expected in a bid to tame inflation that is just off a 40-year high.

Policy decisions are also coming in on Thursday from the Swiss National Bank, the Norges Bank, Bank Indonesia, the Central Bank of Turkey and the South African Reserve Bank.

“With the exception of Turkey, the consensus is expecting every central bank on that list to hike rates today, which just shows how synchronised this current tightening cycle is,” Deutsche Bank said.

US oil may revisit Monday low of $82.10

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the third time and signalled that borrowing costs would keep rising this year, in a move that sent Brent and WTI to a near two-week low.

Further pressure followed stock builds.

US crude inventories rose by 1.1 million barrels in the week to Sept. 16 to 430.8 million barrels, smaller than analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel rise.

Oil Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises on rebounding Chinese demand, geopolitical risks

PM apprises IMF, World Bank heads of scale of monsoon mayhem

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee seen largely stable against US dollar

Net FDI falls over 26% in first two months of FY23

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Read more stories