Sep 22, 2022
Pakistan

Russian plane with relief goods arrives

INP Published 22 Sep, 2022 05:48am
KARACHI: The first flight from Russia carrying a consignment of relief goods for the flood-hit people arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday.

The Russian flight landed at Jinnah International Airport of Karachi, the Foreign Office said. The relief goods include food items, tents and water cleaning devices.

The consignment was received by Russian Consul General in Karachi Fedorov Andrey, Advisor to Chief Minister on Relief and Rehabilitation. Rasool Bux Chandio, representatives of the National Disaster Management Authority and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Spokesperson Foreign Office Asim Iftikhar said, “The relief assistance from Russia is welcomed with warmth and gratitude.”

