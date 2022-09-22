AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
Import through KP, Balochistan: Customs value of mineral coal set at $83/MT

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

KARACHI: Directorate of Customs Valuation, Quetta, has determined the customs value of mineral coal imported through KPK and Balochistan at USD 83 per metric ton

According to the details, the customs value determination was made under the valuation advice issued by the director of customs valuation, Karachi. However, due to the recent rise in the prices of energy in the international market, the value of coal has also appreciated.

The notification said that the matter was discussed with the stakeholders. After considering local and international markets a minimum C&F import price of USD 140/MT has been worked out which is advised to be the minimum customs value for mineral coal imported into Pakistan via the province of Balochistan.

However, any declaration with a value higher than this minimum value shall be determined under section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969 by the clearance Collectorates located in the province of Balochistan. Furthermore, it said that this valuation advice was issued for three months and supersedes the valuation advice dated 31-12-2020, for the mineral coal imported into Pakistan through the province of Balochistan.

