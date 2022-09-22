KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (September 21, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
238,536,293 131,182,563 5,677,950,078 2,945,932,554
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 596,778,240 (415,984,543) 180,793,697
Local Individuals 4,772,803,790 (4,903,815,685) (131,011,895)
Local Corporates 2,121,352,040 (2,171,133,843) (49,781,802)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments