AGL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
ANL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.43%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.77%)
EFERT 79.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
EPCL 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
FFL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.19%)
FLYNG 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.76%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.33%)
LOTCHEM 29.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.43%)
OGDC 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.38%)
PAEL 15.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TPL 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.9%)
TREET 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 115.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
UNITY 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.76%)
WAVES 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 3.3 (0.08%)
BR30 15,345 Increased By 9.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 41,286 Increased By 64.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 15,472 Increased By 24.9 (0.16%)
CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $14.85-1/2

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2022 11:09am
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may retest a resistance at $14.85-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $15.01-1/2 to $15.17-1/2 range.

The surge on Tuesday confirmed a wave c from $14.33-3/4, which is expected to travel into a range of $15.01-1/2 to $15.17-1/2 range.

Meanwhile, the rise is controlled by a set of projection levels on a bigger wave (c) from $13.73.

China’s soybean imports from Brazil plunge in August

The resistance at $15.01-1/2 triggered a deep correction to $14.33-3/4.

It may cause a shallower one when being retested. Support is at $14.65-3/4, a break below which may be followed by a drop into $14.33-3/4 to $14.53-1/2 range.

On the daily chart, the contract broke a resistance at $14.71-1/2.

The break not only opened the way towards $15.14-3/4 but also acted as a milestone to bulls, as a bullish pennant becomes valid again, which suggests a target of $15.84-3/4.

