AGL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.65%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.44%)
FCCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
FLYNG 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.83%)
GGL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.15%)
GTECH 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.65%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.99%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.54%)
OGDC 75.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
PRL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.85%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.56%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.17%)
TRG 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
UNITY 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.83%)
WAVES 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,094 Decreased By -28.9 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,176 Decreased By -159.8 (-1.04%)
KSE100 41,012 Decreased By -208.4 (-0.51%)
KSE30 15,373 Decreased By -74.5 (-0.48%)
Commodity stocks drag Australian shares to 2-month low ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Published September 21, 2022 Updated September 21, 2022 01:22pm
Australian shares fell to a two-month low on Wednesday, led by commodity and financial stocks, as fears of a global recession dominated markets ahead of a widely expected hefty rate hike from the US Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1.6% lower at 6,700.20, marking its third session of fall in four.

The benchmark rose 1.3% on Tuesday.

The Fed is widely expected to deliver a third straight rate hike of 75 basis points at the end of its two-day policy meeting later in the day.

Miners slumped 2.8% and were the top losers on the Australian benchmark, as iron ore prices fell amid concerns that aggressive tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession, dampening demand for commodities.

Concerns over China’s persistent zero-COVID policy and ailing property sector also weighed on iron ore prices.

“The property play is going to take months to allow demand to reach back at normal levels,” said Azeem Sheriff, markets analyst at CMC Markets. Data showing a week-on-week drop in Australian iron ore exports highlights that demand concerns still persist, he said.

Though China has relaxed some COVID-19 curbs, it will take some time for demand to gain traction and the government to fully support its economy, he added. Shares of Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals fell between 3.1% and 4.4%.

Aussie shares bounce back with all eyes on Fed meeting

Gold stocks closed 2.2% lower after hitting their lowest since October 2017, while financials fell 1.2% with the big four bank shedding between 0.7% and 1.5%. Tech stocks fell as much as 2.4% to their lowest since July 20 after a broad sell-off on Wall Street.

TechnologyOne was the top laggard on the sub-index, shedding 4.4%, while Australia-listed shares of Block Inc fell 3.7%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to 11,498.95.

Australian shares

Commodity stocks drag Australian shares to 2-month low ahead of Fed decision

