Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on US Fed meeting

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, extending falls on Wall Street ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting widely expected to produce a three-quarter-point interest rate hike.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.95 percent, or 262.27 points, at 27,426.15 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.80 percent, or 15.53 points, at 1,931.74.

“Japanese shares are seen declining after rallies in the previous session, ahead of the results of the Federal Reserve’s meeting,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Fed officials have vowed to raise rates to bring down soaring inflation, with some observers speculating about a possible one-percentage-point move.

Markets have been roiled in recent days by the US central bankers’ decidedly hawkish statements.

However, analysts have already begun setting their sights on the prospect of future increases, awaiting information on what the Fed’s next steps will be and how high rates could go.

Following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference that will come with the Fed’s policy decision, “US shares may move dramatically, so it will be difficult for investors to actively change their stock portfolios” ahead of the Fed, Okasan said.

The dollar fetched 143.54 yen in early Asian trade, against 143.72 in New York late Tuesday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group was down 0.72 percent at 10,280 yen, Toyota was off 1.59 percent at 2,016 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 0.84 percent at 81,300 yen.