Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 20, 2022). ==================================== ...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 20, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,220.91
High: 41,643
Low: 41,077.46
Net Change: 299.68
Volume (000): 86,156
Value (000): 4,723,742
Makt Cap (000) 1,601,617,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,068.97
NET CH (+) 21.13
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,415.97
NET CH (-) 31.98
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,574.49
NET CH (-) 25.83
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,635.75
NET CH (-) 64.58
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,714.95
NET CH (-) 79.65
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,977.53
NET CH (-) 68.17
------------------------------------
As on: 20-September-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments