KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 20, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,220.91 High: 41,643 Low: 41,077.46 Net Change: 299.68 Volume (000): 86,156 Value (000): 4,723,742 Makt Cap (000) 1,601,617,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,068.97 NET CH (+) 21.13 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,415.97 NET CH (-) 31.98 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,574.49 NET CH (-) 25.83 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,635.75 NET CH (-) 64.58 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,714.95 NET CH (-) 79.65 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,977.53 NET CH (-) 68.17 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-September-2022 ====================================

