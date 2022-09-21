AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
ANL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
EFERT 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.89%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.32%)
GTECH 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.46%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
TRG 114.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.71%)
UNITY 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.47%)
WAVES 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.75%)
BR30 15,336 Decreased By -118.7 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,221 Decreased By -299.7 (-0.72%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 20, 2022). ==================================== ...
Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2022 05:57am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 20, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,220.91
High:                         41,643
Low:                       41,077.46
Net Change:                   299.68
Volume (000):                 86,156
Value (000):               4,723,742
Makt Cap (000)         1,601,617,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,068.97
NET CH                     (+) 21.13
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,415.97
NET CH                     (-) 31.98
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,574.49
NET CH                     (-) 25.83
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,635.75
NET CH                     (-) 64.58
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,714.95
NET CH                     (-) 79.65
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,977.53
NET CH                     (-) 68.17
------------------------------------
As on:             20-September-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

