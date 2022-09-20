AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
Dengue cases on the rise in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2022 05:51am
LAHORE: With decline in temperature, surge in the number of dengue cases has been witnessed and the authorities have attributed the increase in these cases to violation of the SOPs involved.

Although, the authorities are not only arresting but registering cases over violations of dengue SOPs in different cities but the dengue cases are witnessing increase.

During the last few days, dozens of persons were arrested and over 700 cases were registered over violations of dengue SOPs in different cities of the province, sources said.

It may be added that the government has already issued directions for timely resolution of dengue related complaints (DVRs); the officers have also been directed to speed up indoor and outdoor surveillance activities.

Moreover, as many as 2574 beds have been allocated for patients in dengue wards of government hospitals where over 300 dengue patients are under treatment. As many as 1680 confirmed dengue cases and four deaths have been reported in the province so far this year.

On the directions of Punjab government, the administration of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) set up dengue counters at emergency/outdoor departments for timely free of cost diagnosis, treatment and guidance of patients suffering from this virus.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar reviewed the anti-dengue activities, public awareness and the arrangements made to provide the best medical facilities to the patients at LGH.

