Sep 20, 2022
PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Queen’s funeral

Anjum Ibrahim Published 20 Sep, 2022 05:51am
“Let me ask you one thing: had The Khan still been the Prime Minister would he have attended the Queen’s funeral? I am not sure though his first much loved wife by Pakistanis did share a photograph with The Khan and the Queen…”

“Well he may have done but there is one place he would have stayed far away from?”

“Jemima’s family who may not like to host him after he remarried and…”

“Good heavens no I meant Nawaz Sharif.”

“Ha ha, I say the individual who will be able to get The Khan on the same table as Nawaz Sharif and Zardari…”

“Over his dead body!”

“Maybe but he has been out of power for less than half a year and he is getting antsy Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif played the game of…of…”

“Thrones?”

“Nah more like dominoes for over a decade before they got together for the Charter of Democracy…”

“You reckon The Khan is new to the game?”

“Very new and while there is talk of back door meetings yet by refusing to meet with other parties he is…”

“He is ensuring that he deals with the power brokers and not the…”

“I reckon his trump card is valid till the inevitable D.”

“D as in danger…The Khan says he is getting more and more dangerous and…”

“No.”

“D as in democracy and there too The Khan will win hands down right now and…”

“No D as in the next discord or disagreement or dissension or…”

“Ah yes, there is that danger anyway can 30 plus days in the slammer defang one of being a danger? Or becoming as we say in Punjabi banday da puttar (the son of a guy)?”

“If you are referring to Gill the Fish I haven’t heard any vitriol from him for awhile and I have a request…”

“That his vocal cords be restored to their full…”

“No the same treatment be meted out to some others whose vitriol the country can do without — let’s start with The Man Without A Portfolio, Sheikh Rashid…you know that makes me realize that all the names on my list are not from PPP but from the PTI and PML-N and…”

“Punjabis and Pathans are lethal in terms of hurling insults…”

“Stop with your ethnic comments — as if we didnt have enough divisiveness in our country today!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

