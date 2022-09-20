AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.85%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6.1%)
FCCL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
FFL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.65%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.3%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
OGDC 77.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.5%)
PAEL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TPL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.99%)
TREET 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 117.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.94%)
UNITY 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,154 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.76%)
BR30 15,454 Decreased By -164.4 (-1.05%)
KSE100 41,521 Decreased By -158.9 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,603 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slips on gloomy demand prospects ahead of Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices slipped on Monday as worries about global demand were reinforced by expectations the US Federal Reserve will deliver a hefty rate rise later this week.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1% at $7,755 a tonne at 1601 GMT.

Higher US rates mean a stronger US currency. That makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, which would further weigh on demand.

“Metals are softer on the dollar and monetary tightening in the United States,” a trader said. “Europe’s power crisis could mean large industrial activity has to halt.” He added that trade was subdued because of a public holiday in the United Kingdom for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

US data last week showing inflation accelerating have raised the prospect of a 100 basis point rate hike when the Fed concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Markets have already priced in a 75 basis point Fed rate hike.

EU proposals to impose a mandatory target for countries to cut power use this winter to ensure Europe has enough fuel to last the colder months may mean manufacturers in the region have to pare back or cut production.

“The outlook for a potential European recession in combination with the recent China weakness had resulted in a decline in speculative positions, which saw the copper price decline,” said Citi analyst Max Layton in a note.

Prices of copper, used in the power and construction industries, have dropped nearly 30% since hitting a record high of $10,845 a tonne in early March.

However, worries about copper supplies on the LME market due to low stocks in LME-registered warehouses and large holdings of warrants have created a premium for the cash over the three-month contract.

The premium or backwardation rose to $125 a tonne, the highest since November last year. It was last around $95.

In other metals, aluminium was down 1.2% at $2,250, zinc slid 0.3% to $3,144, lead fell 0.2% to $1,886, tin fell 0.9% to $20,950 and nickel gained 1.5% to $24,600 a tonne.

Copper Copper prices copper rate copper market

Comments

Comments are closed.

Copper slips on gloomy demand prospects ahead of Fed rate decision

FBR analysing flood impact on revenue collection

Children’s deaths clarion call for the world: PM

Elizabeth: world pays farewell to a revered monarch

PM attends funeral

ECP reserves its verdict in crucial Toshakhana case

IHC quashes terrorism charges against IK

Shehbaz won’t get anything from US visit: IK

COAS, China’s defence minister discuss CPEC

India, Saudi Arabia discuss starting rupee-riyal trade

India’s top lender asks exporters to trade with Bangladesh in rupee, taka

Read more stories