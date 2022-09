KARACHI: Gold on Monday saw a fall in its value on the local market, traders said. On the first day of the week, prices of the yellow metal met with a downward trend, reduced by Rs 1,500 to Rs 154,700 per tola.

It also lost some weight per 10 grams by Rs 1,286 to Rs 132,630.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $ 1662 per ounce.

Silver prices remained unchanged for Rs 1570 per tola and Rs 1346.02 per 10 grams, traders said.

