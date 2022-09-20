ChildLife treats 90,000 flood-affected children

KARACHI: ChildLife Foundation has provided emergency care and consultation to 90,000 flood-affected children.

The organization mobilized its team of more than 500 healthcare and management professionals on ground in calamity-hit locations across Sindh and Balochistan to provide urgent medical relief to children.

According to Dr. Ahson Rabbani, CEO ChildLife Foundation, to mitigate the impact of floods on children, ChildLife has launched an integrated disaster response strategy.

