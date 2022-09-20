PTI assails PM for discussing army chief’s appointment with Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday lambasted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for discussing the issue of army chief’s appointment with his brother Nawaz Sharif in London, saying this is not only a “violation of Official Secrets Act but also a breach of his oath”.

Talking to journalists, PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Dr Shireen Mazari said that Nawaz Sharif is not only a convict but also an absconder, and discussing such an important issue with him is in no way justified.

There were reports that PM Sharif held a detailed discussion with elder Sharif during his two-day stopover in London before leaving for New York to attend the UNGA session.

Chaudhry said that Shehbaz Sharif violated his oath by consulting such an important and sensitive issue with a convict and absconder.

“Such decision-making is sheer violation of the Official Secrets Act and a breach of his [prime minister’s] oath,” he added.

He said that the position of army chief is close to the heart of people and consulting a convict for such an important appointment is an assault on the dignity of the military.

“The PTI strongly condemns the consultation with a convict and an absconder as we’ve made our position crystal clear in this regard,” he maintained.

About registration of first information reports (FIRs) against PML-N’s Javed Latif and Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said that it was needed the most as no one should be allowed to use religion against their political rivals.

He demanded the Punjab provincial government to immediately round up the duo for using religion card through a propaganda campaign against a leader who is known for raising his voice against Islamophobia at the international fora.

“We demand all those involved in this malicious hate campaign based on religion including Javed Latif and Marriyum Aurangzeb be put behind the bars as it should not be just another routine FIR,” he added.

He also regretted the delay to take up the references filed by the party against members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by the Supreme Judicial Council.

Dr Shireen Mazari said that “do those who brought “crime minister” and “cabal of crooks” to power realise that this lot is a security risk and threat to Pakistan because everything is discussed with [a] convict sitting in London which is a violation of Official Secrets Act, including confidential matters”.

She said that Dastagir’s statement was proof that a convict sitting in London would make the important decision and for that, he would be given confidential information in violation of the Official Secrets Act.

