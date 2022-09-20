AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
Sep 20, 2022
MoU inked for training in solar energy sector

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2022 07:27am
LAHORE: The Energy Training and Research Centre (ETRC) and a Chinese company, LONGi Solar Technology, signed an MoU on Monday under which LONGi Solar will be providing technical and financial support for conducting a two-month Solar Training on Solar Photovoltaic (PV) system for power generation.

The MoU was signed by Engineer Faiz Bhutta, CEO of ETRC, and Ali Majid, Country Manager (Pakistan) of LONGi Solar, China.

Ali Majid, Country Manager (Pakistan) LONGi Solar shared his views by saying that LONGi Solar headquartered is located in Xi’an, is professional manufacturer of high-efficiency mono-crystalline solar cells and modules. By the end of 2016, LONGi Solar will possess 5.5GW of cells and 5GW of modules, incorporating 1GW of overseas capacity. With the obvious advantage of significant experience in mono-crystalline silicon products, LONGi Solar has shipped over 1GW in 2015 within mainland China and is now ready to enter overseas markets with branches in USA, Germany and Japan. He further added that the purpose of this support program/ course is to combat the solar workforce gap arising because of rising demand of solar workforce in Pakistan due to the hike in electricity rate.

Engr Faiz Bhutta, Head Energy Training and Research Centre (ETRC) is known as a pioneer professional of Pakistan in Solar Energy Sector, who has trained more than 3000 persons in Pakistan on solar, Micro Hydro and Energy Management. He informed that Energy Training and Research Centre (ETRC) is a SECP (Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan) registered as a Not-For-Profit Organization emerged out of the merger of already well-established Energy Training Centre and Pakistan Renewable Academy (PRENAC) in order to have one integrated platform with addition of research area to enhance its capacity toward full energy training and research portfolio. He shared that the prime focus of this program is towards green, clean and fossil-free energy and research focus will be toward energy policy, regulations, markets and standards.

power generation MoU inked Energy Training and Research Centre solar energy sector LONGi Solar Technology

