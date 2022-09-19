Govt to start vaccinating children aged 5 to 11

The government has launched a campaign to vaccinate children between five and 11 years against Covid-19, APP reported on Monday.

The campaign will continue till the 24th of this month in Islamabad capital territory, Sindh, and Punjab.

In the first phase of the campaign, eight million children will be vaccinated.

Addressing the launch ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel urged the teachers and parents to ensure that all children falling in the age bracket of five to eleven years are vaccinated.

He said Pakistan effectively handled Covid-19 but warned that the pandemic was not yet over.

The minister stressed the need to adopt preventive measures to control the pandemic.

He expressed his gratitude to the United States for supporting Pakistan in this regard.

In June, the health minister had announced that the government will begin vaccinating children between the ages of five and 11 against coronavirus within two months.