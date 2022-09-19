AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
Paris metro station honours Elizabeth II during funeral

AFP Published 19 Sep, 2022 04:16pm
PARIS: A Paris metro station on the Champs-Elysees has been renamed Elizabeth II for the day as a tribute to the British queen during her funeral.

Signs in the George V metro station – named after the queen’s grandfather – were replaced on Monday as a mark of respect for the British sovereign, who will be buried later after a service in London.

“We wanted to join in the day of mourning by putting up the sign ‘Elizabeth II 1926-2022’ in the George V station on Line 1,” a spokeswoman for the Paris metro operator RATP told AFP.

The station will revert to being called George V on Tuesday.

Timeline of Queen Elizabeth II’s death

French flags have been ordered to fly at half mast on public buildings by the prime minister but a small number of mayors are resisting the instruction.

Patrick Proisy, the left-wing mayor of Faches-Thumesnil, northeastern France, said he would refuse to lower the flag on public buildings in his village.

Although he expressed his condolences after the queen’s death, he said such a move contradicted France’s republican principles of “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity”.

“No concept is further from ‘equality’ than the monarchy,” he wrote on social media on September 10.

