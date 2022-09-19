AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
Imran sees ‘revolution knocking on the door’

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2022 05:45am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said that a ‘revolution’ is knocking on the door and it should be provided a way through holding peaceful elections in the country.

The former prime minister stated this during a meeting with cabinet members of the Punjab provincial government in which a detailed discussion on the administrative and political affairs of the province was held.

According to a statement of the PTI media office, Imran Khan congratulated the cabinet members on victory in the recent by-elections of Punjab.

“The victory in the by-elections of Punjab is an expression of public confidence in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,” Imran Khan said. He also lauded the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi, saying he is a practical politician. He also asked the provincial cabinet members to fully support Pervez Elahi.

In Punjab, the PTI chairman said, the people are expecting the implementation of the agenda of the PTI’s “real freedom”. He also asked the cabinet members of Punjab and the PTI parliamentary party to stand behind the people on the agenda of “real freedom”.

“People are with us, we have to move towards elections soon. Holding of immediate election is necessary not Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, but for the country…A revolution is knocking on the door, and a way should be provided through holding of the peaceful elections,” Imran Khan further stated.

