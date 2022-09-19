AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
FIA tasked to look into PKR devaluation

NNI Published 19 Sep, 2022 06:17am
ISLAMABAD: In order to stop the continuous devaluation of Pakistani rupee, the government has given a task to the Federal Investigation Agency to look into the matter of US dollar flight which is almost unstoppable despite the fact that the country has received the much-needed financial boost in the shape of IMF tranche last month.

A notification signed by the chief of staff of the FIA DG was sent to all zonal offices of the agency in this regard. The FIA has been directed to start an immediate crackdown on all suspected money changers and Hundi dealers in order to stop the mindboggling flight of the US currency. The dollar has been holding a formidable position against the Pakistani rupee which has been crumbling down in the last several trading sessions. Talking to a press conference on Saturday, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Group Leader Gohar Ejaz said that the actual price of the US dollar was around Rs200 and the current greenback rate of Rs237 is artificial.

