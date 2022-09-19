Layyah district gets first woman DPO

LAHORE: In a bid to ensure maximum representation of the women police officers in field as well as decision-makings positions, the Punjab police for the first time in history have posted a woman police officer as district police officer (DPO) Layyah.

Hailing from Balochistan’s district Bolan and 40th Common of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar has appointed Shazia Sarwar as DPO Layyah. Previously, the lady officer had served at important positions in Punjab, including Superintendent of Police (SP) for Police School of Intelligence, Lahore, and Additional Inspector General of Gender Crimes.

