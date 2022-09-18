Projects worth Rs2.70bn launched in Kamonki

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched development projects worth Rs2.70 billion under the Punjab Cities Programme (PCP) in the neighbouring town of Kamonki.

As per the details shared by the government’s spokesperson here on Saturday, Punjab Local Government and Community Minister Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid laid the foundation stone for development projects relating to water supply, sewage, roads, street lights, renovation of parks and solid waste management.

Giving the details about the projects, the Minister said that the local government department received the support of the World Bank for the Punjab Cities Programme, which had been started in 16 tehsils of Punjab. “New machinery, including tractors, trolleys, dumpers, waste collection vehicles and cranes, had been provided for the cleaning of Kamonki city at the cost of Rs350 million,” he added.

He further said that the PCP had been started on the special instructions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

