Sarwar terms flood victims’ rehabilitation a big challenge

Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2022 06:52am
LAHORE: Terming rehabilitation of flood-affected people as a big challenge, the former Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that welfare organisations from the Pakistan Development Network are playing a key role in tackling this challenge.

While addressing a seminar organised by Sarwar Foundation and Pakistan Development Network, he said there is a dire need for philanthropists to help deal with the challenges faced by the welfare organisations so that the system of rehabilitation and resettlement of the victims can be formed in a better way.

Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Dr Amjad Saqib, Gohar Ejaz, Dr Sharjeel, Chaudhry Nisar, Mian Muhammad Ahsan, Ahsan ullah Waqas, Bashir Farooqui, Asif Shirazi and others were also present. Sarwar said that the purpose of the establishment of the Pakistan Development Network is to give collective shape to welfare activities. The government and political parties should also rise above political expediency and start a practical struggle for the flood victims, he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that there is a lot of time to do politics but if the victims are left alone in the current ordeal, we as a society will be the ones to blame. “If we want to be safe from such calamities in future, we have to hold one another’s hand and serve our affected brothers and sisters in difficult time,” he said.

