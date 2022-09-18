Cotton’s spot rate increased by Rs500 per maund amid brisk activity

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 22,500 per maund.

The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 21,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 12,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

1000 bales of Saleh Pat, 1000 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 20,800 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Khairpur were sold at Rs 20,700 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 600 bales of Kumb were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 21,400 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 400 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 600 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 20,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 800 bales of Shah Dad Pur were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 400 bales of Hala were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Wali, 400 bales of Lodhran, 1000 bales of Yazman Mandi, 400 bales of Bahawalpur, 600 bales of Fort Abbas, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 2000 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 400 bales of Bahawalnagar were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 200 bales of Ahmad Pur East were sold at Rs 22,700 per maund, 600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 200 bales of Khanpur were sold at Rs 22,700 per maund, 400 bales of Hasilpur, 200 bales of Shujabad, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 200 bales of Layyah, 400 bales of Mian Channu, 200 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund and 200 bales of Sher Sultan were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 22,500 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per kg.

